Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,500.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,043.63.

AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

