Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.28 to $11.43. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $5.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $48.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.71 to $64.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $68.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $92.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,471.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,932,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,199.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

