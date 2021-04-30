AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $793,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

