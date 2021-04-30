Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 317,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

