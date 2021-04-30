Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. 15,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 337,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,597 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.