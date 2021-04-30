AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.00.

Shares of ALA opened at C$22.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.35.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

