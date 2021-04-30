Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $797.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,057,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,011,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,619,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

