Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Altabancorp stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

ALTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

