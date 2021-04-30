Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALTA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

