ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ALS stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. ALS has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28.

Get ALS alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CPBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and testing services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.