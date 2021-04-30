Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,479.79.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,406.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,911.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

