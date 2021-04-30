Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded down $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,422.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,455. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,173.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,911.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,479.79.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

