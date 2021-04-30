Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded down $10.89 on Friday, hitting $2,419.00. 23,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,455. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,911.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,479.79.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.