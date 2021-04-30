Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $18.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $91.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $110.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $151.73 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,902.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 90.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

