Alpha Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $254.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 72.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $26,281.67 and $254.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,650.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $882.17 or 0.01644281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.54 or 0.00528489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00064117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001554 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

