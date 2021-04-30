Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,852. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $10,882,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

