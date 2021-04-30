Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Update

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ADSV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About Allied Security Innovations
