Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Update

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADSV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc, manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products.

