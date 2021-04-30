Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AP.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.21.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN remained flat at $C$42.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,249. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$44.15.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

