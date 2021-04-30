Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALIZY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.