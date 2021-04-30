Alliance Data Systems Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 39.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $3.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

