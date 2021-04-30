Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 50,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

