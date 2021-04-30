Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.02.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

