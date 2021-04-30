Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.02.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

