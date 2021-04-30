Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $745.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $745.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $593.69.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $597.57. 20,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.97 and its 200-day moving average is $524.68. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Align Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.