Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $83,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

BABA stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.54. 160,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,411,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average is $255.61. The company has a market cap of $629.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

