Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,872. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

