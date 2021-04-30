Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,872. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

