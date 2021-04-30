Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues Earnings Results

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $18.33. 535,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

