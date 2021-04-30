Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $754.03 Million

Analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce $754.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.40 million to $771.19 million. Albemarle reported sales of $738.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $167.62 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

