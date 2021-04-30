Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.15.

Shares of TSE AGI traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 354,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,005. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.89 and a 52-week high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

