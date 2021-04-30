Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

