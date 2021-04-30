Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe Sells 9,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00.

Shares of AKAM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 50,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,871. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

