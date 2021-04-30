Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €109.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €100.00 ($117.65) on Friday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.72.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

