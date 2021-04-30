Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMG opened at $163.98 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

