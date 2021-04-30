Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.62 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Aeternity has a market cap of $134.62 million and approximately $27.31 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,622,286 coins and its circulating supply is 335,801,342 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

