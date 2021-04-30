Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

Shares of AJRD opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

