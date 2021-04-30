AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $63.44 and last traded at $61.39, with a volume of 6938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

