Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Down 38.6% in April

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AENZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,519. Aenza S.A.A. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

