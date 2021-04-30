Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the March 31st total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AMTX stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

