AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWEQ opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

