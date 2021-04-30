Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.15.

Shares of AAV stock traded down C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$3.22. The company had a trading volume of 894,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,003. The firm has a market cap of C$605.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

