Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to $4.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

