Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Summit Insights

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

