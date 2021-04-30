Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.64 billion-$14.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.57 billion.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.65.

AMD traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 925,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,454,184. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

