Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 263.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. THB Asset Management grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

