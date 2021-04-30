Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%.

Shares of ATGE traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 1,251,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

