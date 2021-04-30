Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $510.32. 24,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $243.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

