Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $248,047.92. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock worth $1,223,430 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

