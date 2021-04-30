Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Position Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 181.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 135,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 118,685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $431,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,657 shares of company stock worth $37,807,496. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

