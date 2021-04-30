Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ACAC stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Acies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.
Acies Acquisition Company Profile
Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.
See Also: Preferred Stock
