Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACAC stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Acies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,688,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.