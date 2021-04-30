Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

